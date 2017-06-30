Many good titles for a book on Bill Clinton

Article copy
Idle browsing for books online, just looking at covers, is something that appeals to both my interests in graphic design and reading.
And it can be funny:
I can’t decide if this is a poor choice of words or a clever double-entendre. Give that man a cigar, I suppose.
No idea if this book is a puff piece, a hatchet job or an honest portrait of the one Clinton that managed to sit (among other things) behind the Resolute desk, and I have no intention to find out.
Life is short, and there’s enough material on the great US Presidents I haven’t read without loosing time on the shysters.
