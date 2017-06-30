Many good titles for a book on Bill Clinton

one week and one day ago

Manygood titlesfor abookonBill Clinton

This may, or may not be one of them.

the dissident frogman

Article content

Article copy

Idle browsing for books online, just looking at covers, is something that appeals to both my interests in graphic design and reading.

And it can be funny:

Book Cover: Inside the Clinton White House

I can’t decide if this is a poor choice of words or a clever double-entendre. Give that man a cigar, I suppose.

No idea if this book is a puff piece, a hatchet job or an honest portrait of the one Clinton that managed to sit (among other things) behind the Resolute desk, and I have no intention to find out.

Life is short, and there’s enough material on the great US Presidents I haven’t read without loosing time on the shysters.

Other

I don't have an account!

Patience please, registration is temporarily disabled but it will return.

If you are already signed-up, you may log-in. Please note that you must use the email address with which you registered to login, not the user name anymore

If you need help, please contact me.

Log in

Login

Please enter a valid email

Please enter a valid password

Hey, where's all the stuff?

I am rebuilding the site from the ground up.

As of July 08, 2017, only basic blogging is implemented.

Features that were previously available—and a bunch of new ones—are still under (re)construction, and will be deployed gradually as soon as they are ready. That includes the site-wide search engine, the blogroll, membership registration and, well, more...

So all the stuff is coming back?

Yes, thank you for your patience.

Note that some of the legacy content (anything I published before the current redesign) may not display as expected—this will be addressed in the future.

Questions?

Reach out

Comments

Commenting as

  • Comment author avatar

  • Unnamed

Public profile data

In addition to the avatar on the left, the information you provide below—with the exception of your email address, that never gets published—will be visible alongside your comment.

Location is optional, only a (nick)name is required. Both can be anything you like (this ain't Face de Bouc)

Comments policy

You are not logged-in: your comment will be held for review before publication.

Commenting here is a privilege, not a right. You are responsible for what you write.

Security code

Comments thread

Nobody commented yet.