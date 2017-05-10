No steak? Rise ye wretched and eat the rich!

2 days and 16 hours ago

NoSteak?Rise ye wretched andEattheRich!

Dratted banker, taking the People's T-bone.

the dissident frogman

Article content

Article copy

The one thing that makes life less unbearable here is the unending string of street circus acts one can witness every day.

I’m sure you’ve heard about the mimes, but there is so much more.

Here’s one, courtesy of the Mélenchon crowd, down at my small Mom & Pop supermarket yesterday:

A young(ish) man, covered in artful tattooes and dressed in strategically teared up Kaporal jeans, zips past me down the aisle towards another guy sporting the same elaborated unkempt, transient-chic appearance prevalent among the Wretched of the Western World—a most common species in France, where faked exterior signs of misery are soo romantic and will get you buckets of peer-approval.

Rejoining his buddy, and in a tone slightly too loud and forced to be spontaneous, he blurts:

Putain! C’est le supermarché de Macron ici! T’as pas un steak à moins de 10 euros!

(F*! That’s Macron’s supermarket here! There’s no steak under 10 euros!)

His prospectively steak-less companion smirks. They leave, making sure their body language matches precisely their loathing for this Ultra-liberal1 pit of a supermarket.

I am in half a mind of handing them a handful of small change for the performance, and then I remember they are not actual clowns, and this wasn’t a show—even if they did make a song and dance about it.

There is nevertheless something quite amusing about a couple of morons with—between them—hundreds of euros in denim pants and permanent skin graffiti, outraged you’d have to shell out a tenner for a steak.

Dude, when you really are short of money, you may dream about it but you don’t even look at red meat.

  1. Reminder for US readers: a liberal in France is a freedom-loving individualist who yearns for small government and free-market. Bit of a black swan really, but that doesn’t stop Collectivists of all stripes (including, yes, le Front National) from demonizing them and equating them with extremists—hence the superlative ‘Ultra’.

Other

I don't have an account!

Patience please, registration is temporarily disabled but it will return.

If you are already signed-up, you may log-in. Please note that you must use the email address with which you registered to login, not the user name anymore

If you need help, please contact me.

Log in

Login



Password lost?

Hey, where's all the stuff?

The site is being rebuilt from the ground up.

As of May 13, 2017, only basic blogging is implemented.

Features that were previously available—and a bunch of new ones—are still under (re)construction, and will be deployed gradually as soon as they are ready. That includes the site-wide search engine, the blogroll, membership registration and, well, more...

So all the stuff is coming back?

Yes, thank you for your patience.

Note that some of the legacy content (anything I published before the current redesign) may not display as expected—this will be addressed in the future.

Questions?

Reach out

Comments

Commenting as

  • Comment author avatar

  • Unnamed

Public profile data

In addition to the avatar on the left, the information you provide below—with the exception of your email address, that never gets published—will be visible alongside your comment.

Location is optional. Only a nick/name is required. Both can be anything you like (this ain't Face de Bouc)

Comments policy

You are not logged-in: your comment will be held for review before publication.

Commenting here is a privilege, not a right. You are responsible for what you write.

Security code

Comments thread

Nobody commented yet.