the dissident frogman

You know that funny feeling when the head of State addresses the nation and declares that you and some of your fellow citizens shall be treated as outcasts and arbitrarily deprived of your rights?

Or perhaps you don’t.

I know I didn’t until Emmanuel “Jupiter” Macron, President of Le Pays des Droits de l’Homme the “nation of human rights”, as some French like to call this country, appeared in the idiot box and announced, right on the eve of Bastille Day, that:

Our choice is simple: to put the restrictions on the unvaccinated rather than on all.

Restrictions being Macron’s byword for segregation, to be implemented on people who have not been covaxxed into submission—whatever the reason we have, of which there are many, ranging from the borderline insane conspiracy theories to informed common sense and caution.

This will take the form, less than a month from now, of a supposedly sanitarian Apartheid—a ‘simple choice’ that Macron justified with dubious figures, rounded up with a few fallacies—banning us not only from the superfluous such as bars and restaurants but also from some of the essential such as shopping centers, as this Presidential diktat instantly puts out of bounds all of the large supermarkets where most of us get their foodstuffs and other household items and products, from light bulbs to soap.

Though judging by the rancid whiffs one often catches from passers-by in said French supermarkets1 the latter obviously doesn’t rank as essential for some.

In addition, a section of the population won’t even have the ‘simple choice’ of descending into second-class citizenry: come September and all healthcare workers will be coerced into taking the experimental serum. And I have yet to meet someone who doesn’t think that in time, Macron and his gang will extend that blatant abuse to the rest of us.

This latest Macron-aggression flies in the face of the little president’s own previous promises that the vaccine would not be imposed, as some tweetr peepl noted:

I said it, I say it again: the vaccine will not be compulsory President Macron, Twitter lie of December 27th, 2020 @ 11:41

Then again, anybody naive enough to take a bank stooge turned politician at his word deserves all the disappointment they can get. Expecting two systemic liars rolled into one to speak the truth is just far out stupid, Dude.

Nuremberg is for Nazis?

Yet the flying in faces doesn’t stop there: while some people like to convince those pesky anticovaxxers that the Nuremberg Code, now a weapon of choice in the Internet commenting arsenal, is not a national law anywhere and was designed only to facilitate the proper assemblage of Nazis and gallows, that bit where it goes:

1. The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential.

… Was upheld in recent times by at least two “high authorities” that the ugly bastards who sing “covax for me, covax for thee, covax for e.ve.ry.bo.dy” normally hold as supranational deities that must be obeyed.

Macron vs. UN: The world can await

There’s the UN in 2005, with the UNESCO’s Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights that is not just for swinging any old Nazi quack, as Article 1.2 declares:

This Declaration is addressed to States. As appropriate and relevant, it also provides guidance to decisions or practices of individuals, groups, communities, institutions and corporations, public and private.

In other words everybody should mind (at least) Articles 3.2, 6.1, 9 and 11.

The individual before the herd:

3.2. The interests and welfare of the individual should have priority over the sole interest of science or society.

My body my choice:

6.1. Any preventive, diagnostic and therapeutic medical intervention is only to be carried out with the prior, free and informed consent of the person concerned, based on adequate information. The consent should, where appropriate, be express and may be withdrawn by the person concerned at any time and for any reason without disadvantage or prejudice.

Stick your pass up your …

9. The privacy of the persons concerned and the confidentiality of their personal information should be respected. To the greatest extent possible, such information should not be used or disclosed for purposes other than those for which it was collected or consented to, consistent with international law, in particular international human rights law.

Citizen-lepers, unite:

11. No individual or group should be discriminated against or stigmatized on any grounds, in violation of human dignity, human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Short and to the point, but I know what you’re thinking: it’s from the UN, and between the Soviets and the Mullahs, we’ve known for a while that the UN is to be invoked only when one wants to give a veneer of respectability to the totalitarianism of the day, Islamic terror or the rape of little girls in Africa. Plus this is old shit, as any GenZ with a smartphone and a PhD in inclusive mathematics can attest, since 2005 is almost like 1945. Both end with a 5, see?

Thankfully, we’ve got something more up to date. And even more specific.

Macron vs. EU: Quarrels in Brussels

I’ll bet you my left kidney so you can make a killing on specialized Chinese markets that some people politicians parasites in Brussels took some time between the copious elevenses and their four hours lunch break to read the (admittedly short) Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights before ordering the closest penpusher to concoct a version dedicated to COVID-19 vaccins and call it resolution 2361.

Adopted by the European Parliamentary Assembly on January 27 of 2021 (possibly after lunch), less than 6 months before Jupiter Macron’s simple choice, it states:

The Assembly thus urges member States and the European Union to: (…) 7.3.1 ensure that citizens are informed that the vaccination is not mandatory and that no one is under political, social or other pressure to be vaccinated if they do not wish to do so; 7.3.2 ensure that no one is discriminated against for not having been vaccinated, due to possible health risks or not wanting to be vaccinated;

There is no ambiguity and no wiggling room: Macron’s orders are in direct contradiction to the EU’s demands. No surprise here: in French domestic policy matters, coercion is always favored over mediation and persuasion—France always was and remains an authoritarian society at heart. The real question is: what will the EU do about it?

To add insult to injury, while we wait for the answer:

8. With reference to Resolution 2337 (2020) on democracies facing the Covid-19 pandemic, the Assembly reaffirms that parliaments, as cornerstone institutions of democracy, must continue to play their triple role of representation, legislation and oversight in pandemic circumstances. The Assembly thus calls on parliaments to exercise these powers, as appropriate, also in respect of the development, allocation and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines.

The French Parliament must be on an 18 months lunch break. Macron doesn’t bother to ask them much, and they’re nowhere to be seen—apart from a few isolated voices weakly protesting on the tweetr: the saner ones arguing that this is indeed a blatant attack on human rights, while the criminally stupid contend that it’s “impractical” because the delay given before the segregation comes into force is “too short”2 for people to get the injections.

What Macron is hoping to achieve with this is not clear and it seems that, just as it has from the start, his own arrogance is getting in the way of his discernment and better judgment.

I suppose that part of the announce was based on the expectation that this would scare a good portion of the public, and that worked to some extend, as a bit less than 2 million French rushed the online vaccination appointment site—most of those, no doubt, to ensure that they will not have to cancel their sacrosanct August vacations.

For the rest, I cannot fathom what Macron and his stooges expect. This will add little more than extra aggravation on those, like me, who already have their minds set on not getting the vaccine, and will likely push a large part of those on the fence into the no covaxx camp.

It may give other countries the excuse they need to follow in that way, as some in Italy, for instance, appear ready to open the mandatory covax rumba—what’s good for the Gaul is good for the Goombah I suppose—but this will certainly not help with the EU’s already dismal reputation: Macron going against it like that is enough to prove that this appalling institution is always in our way when we don’t want it, and never there when we could use it.

Not your Obama’s Red Line

There is no doubt in my mind, as history shows, that any Old World government capable of introducing such a discriminative and segregationist policy will not stop there, and will always find justifications for worse. Today a simple choice, tomorrow a final solution?

This is, after all, France, where just a few decades ago politicians and their police went devoutly further than what the German occupation authorities expected from them.

This 9ème Ordonnance des autorités d’occupation au sujet des Juifs—listing all the public places and events to be forbidden to French Jews—now looks oddly familiar to 2021 French covax refuseniks: bars, clubs, concerts, restaurants… Why do I have the sickening feeling that as I write this a group of bureaucrats in Paris is dressing just such a list, simply removing obsolete entries and adding those that did not exists in 1942, such as shopping centers?

That this takes place in a nominally Western liberal democracy again makes it even more crucial to resist.

As far as I am concerned, and I’m quite sure I’m not alone, this is the red line. I will not submit and I am prepared to carry this all the way to the bitter end—my choice, Macron, is equally simple: I will not line up in your vaccination centers nor board whatever cattle carts the future may hold. Not without a fight.

Maybe, as some retort, Macron has indeed lost his mind. Maybe, in his trademark arrogance, he’s simply jumped the gun and his despicable mug will soon hit the cold wall of reality.

Machiavel in Metropolis: Maria's evil clone fomenting revolution in the Depths.

But maybe he has more devious plans, seeing that he is more detested every day.3

Maybe Macron is trying to pull a Metropolis:

Joh Fredersen will, dass die in der Tiefe sich durch Gewalttat ins Unrecht setzen, damit er das Recht zur Gewalt gegen sie bekommt… Joh Fredersen wants to let those in the Depths use force and do wrong so that he can claim the right to use force against them…

Little Jupiter cannot be oblivious to the rising specter of French civil war. What if he was looking to start the unrest in order to crush it before it begins unexpectedly and uncontrollably, as these things tend to do? Is that too far-fetched? Even for a European government that just announced it is excluding a large segment of its population from the greater part of the food retail chain? I don’t know. You tell me.

Either way, I do not care anymore.

I have reached the point where I hope the shooting starts before something worse happens.