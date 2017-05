Wait… le Pen is France’s only chance?

Article copy

I’ve been reading for quite a while now, particularly in the comment threads of certain US websites, that MLP (AKA Marine le Pen) really is France’s last chance.

Cue references to Joan of Arc—that was actually the illustration chosen by Drudge at some point today, under the title ‘Le Pen, La Panique’—a theme that’s been pushed, in fact, by the National Front itself for years, ever since Marine’s Big Bad Dada decided his Party would celebrate the crazy virgin’s birthday every 1st of May.

Leaving aside for a moment the fact that Joan of Arc was nothing short of a wild-eyed fanatic who engaged into warfare for political and religious reasons, in order to put an usurper on the throne of France, this curious trend from the western side of the Atlantic to see le Pen as France’s one and, perhaps, only chance is quite puzzling to me.

Consider this: internationalist socialism put us in the hole. I fail to see how nationalist socialism could get us out.

How and please, enough with the Joan of Arc shtick already. The real French heroine, and my personal favorite French historical figure, is Charlotte Corday.