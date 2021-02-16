the dissident frogman

Article copy

I do hope you extracted a few smiles out of this. You should hang on to them, because I am about to get a lot less amusing.

This time, unlike last time, I’m afraid the silver lining will prove as elusive to reach as that somewhere over the rainbow, Dorothy. It’s all dark clouds for now, as far as the eye can see.

This is not one of those “told you so” moment—for one thing because every fiber of my earthly body recoils at the thought of that moment ever coming, now or anytime in the future.

For another thing, because what I wrote the last time the United States took a turn nearly as dire as the current one, has not happened.

Well, not all of it, at least.

With 20/20 hindsight, I can say that the empty suit from Utah1 which I suggested would have been a slightly better alternative to the bundle of arrogance and incompetence from Chicago, has spent the last eight years playing catch up—to the point where it is now obvious that it’s not such a bad thing Romney didn’t sit behind the Resolute desk.

Not because of what he might have said or done, but because without suffering four more years from the acute illness that was Obama, Americans probably would not have looked for a cure in Trump. At all rate, not before it was too late to save themselves.

This was, sadly, a forlorn hope as it lead to further spread of the cancer—some of the metastatic cells I did describe in that screed eight years ago—and we see now that Trump was only a remission, and America has to fight a recurrence.

Whether the patient will survive, it’s too early to tell.

Deceit

Let’s start with what every non-delusional body can agree on: President-select Joe Biden was installed by electoral fraud. Trump—and more importantly, all of you who voted for him—was cheated.

Even as a foreign observer, who has to navigate, assess and sort every news source (and you know how many of these are less than reliable, when not outright fake), that much is clear.

No matter what people may think of Trump, America is not—cannot be—a country where 80 million2 would cast a vote for a lifelong government grifter with a firmly established reputation of being both a blundering imbecile and downright creep that can’t be trusted alone in a room with a female of any age, and who is now visibly not even in possession of a mind in reasonably working order3—even if he was running against the illegitimate offspring of Mitt Romney and a punctured tire tube.

I don’t need to go into all that’s been documented and dissected so far, from the affidavits to the statistical impossibilities and the white hackers’ findings—more is coming, and no doubt, more will come. For now, I just look at the reactions on the anti-American4 side (Right, Left and beyond) to these allegations, and all I see are variations along the theme of “We shan’t look at the evidence” accompanied by gleeful cries of “You can’t prove anything! LOL!”

Now the last time I borrowed a razor from William of Ockham—figuratively, because he’s been dead for a while—we agreed that any honest person, when unjustly accused of anything illegal, always reacts with forceful indignation and systematic rebuttal of the charges.

Not “F* U pal”, with a giggle.

There was fraud, it was massive, they are getting away with it and they know it.

How massive? Well, how about we open a new chapter here.

Dismay

Let me tell you about what’s been drilling a hole in my guts on that fateful November 3rd, 2020 night and pouring in a boiling mix of battery acid and COVID Frankenvax ever since.

It’s not so much that Donald Trump lost—although that is, of course, bad enough—it is how and why he lost.

I will tell you right now: I hope and pray, on my knees, that the mailed-in mickey mouse votes and Dominion’s ballot-distributing ATMs really switched the outcome by millions. A lot of millions.

I hope and pray that the various actors behind the election fraud started to panic as the results from Florida and elsewhere were coming in, showing that there was no Blue Wave about to wash away Orange Man.

I hope and pray they all started soiling their underpants and thought it smelled like ‘16 spirits again, and went overboard with the fraudulent counts, without even considering that every other operators in every other states where fraud occurred might be doing the same, thus giving their dopamine deficient candidate a final tally of messianic magnitude.

And you should be praying with me.

For if the fraud was not that massive, then another explanation is that the fraudsters still went overboard without realizing that others would do the same—and they’d all contribute to such a ridiculously high result—but didn’t go way overboard because Biden wasn’t that far behind.

I’m praying the fraud was massive because this should have been way beyond the margin of fraud. Biden a close second to Trump? Are you kidding?

That’s what’s been eating at my guts, because it’s looking way too close to what’s been happening, for a long time, in France.

Eight years ago, in the paragraph where I chided US Libertarians with the example of their nearly extinct and totally irrelevant French brethren, I wrote:

Just as in France, once a majority of the US population—no matter how slim—has tasted the poisonous fruits of the State, they will demand the keys to the cornucopia and regard with disdain, scorn or hostility any soul brave or foolish enough to call it unsustainable and propose to lock the larder. The fact that you are right will not matter at all. Just as they do in France, the people will ask for more and tout de suite, never realizing or willing to acknowledge that they are effectively cannibalizing themselves and their offspring—as we’ve been saying in France for quite a while: Après moi le Déluge! Thank in no small part to you, Obama now has more time to multiply the locusts, thus depleting your future ranks. You shall keep fancying yourselves as The Smart Ones, when compared to those Neanderthaloid Conservatives and Liberal Zombies, until one of you wonders aloud why the lights went off in the Libertarian cave, and hears only the echo in answer. The frogman’s prophecies the dissident frogman

If Biden wasn’t that far behind Trump (and his amazing record, the dedication of his supporters and the resulting gains in his reelection bid), then one of the worst parts of my prophecies is nearing fulfillment.

If that prophecy is nearly fulfilled, four years of Biden—or whoever will be put in place of that senile husk—may seal America’s fate.

Next time, they won’t even need to cheat.

Defend

So what now, and more importantly what next? I’m sure, at this point, we all feel a bit like Gandalf at Durin’s Bridge:

“A Balrog,” muttered Gandalf. “Now I understand.” He faltered and leaned heavily on his staff. “What an evil fortune! And I am already weary.” The Fellowship of the Ring, Book Two, Chapter Five. J.R.R. Tolkien

I can only offer a few tips, based on the little I know about America’s civic system and my own experience of what I described eight years ago as “living in one of America’s possible future”.

First, don’t despair, but don’t cling to false hopes either. I find the idea of a “master plan” currently in the works, that will activate at any moment to restore the legitimate result of the elections to be at the very least dubious, and certainly not helpful. It distracts you from exploring the other, more realistic options at your disposal.

Assume that most, if not all, of the federal government is lost, at least for the moment. Andrew Torba (Gab CEO) has called for a “silent secession”, a great idea (and an excellent, catchy name) that needs to be pushed further, and not limited to Big Tech. I can’t help you there: Americans will need to look at their own persons, households, businesses, workplaces and States to see if and how much they can silently secede from Washington. Legally, of course.

In the same spirit as silent secession, I suggest working on the idea of quiet riot5. Protests don’t work for us. Several reasons for that:

Only left wing thugs funded by political structures can put in the amount of time and dedication needed for these to achieve anything. You have jobs, businesses and families to attend to.

The Left will infiltrate and subvert. I was screaming from the other side of the ocean and at the top of my lungs that the January 6 rally in D.C. was a Very Bad Idea, because it would provide a golden opportunity for exactly what happened. They’ve been doing that in France for ages, most recently to the Gilets Jaunes who were, in the first couple of months a genuine and peaceful tax revolt. As soon as the French State acknowledged that (and they didn’t at first, instead choosing to deride them), they called their allies in the public sector unions 6 , who sent their thugs, hijacking the protests and starting the fires. This gave the State the justifications it needed to crack down violently, scaring anybody who might entertain the idea of joining the revolt. Endgame, the Socialists win.

, who sent their thugs, hijacking the protests and starting the fires. This gave the State the justifications it needed to crack down violently, scaring anybody who might entertain the idea of joining the revolt. Endgame, the Socialists win. The media will always cast you as villains, or downplay the importance of the protest, no matter what.

Rather than tactics that can only work for the Left—such as protests—what I mean by quiet riot is looking at every opportunity to become peacefully ungovernable while also recapturing self-governance wherever you can—again, at the individual, household, business and State level. Silent secession and boycotts are all good, but it’s not enough to just ignore the swamp (the swamp will not ignore you) you need to be more proactive and either shovel sand or apply grease to every possible gear, according to whichever serves your and your country’s interests best.

Americans have a huge advantage over the French. And no, I am not talking about the Second Amendment7, but the rich levels of decentralization of their Republic. Nothing can happen in France without consent or order from Paris. This has been the nature of our beast for centuries, and has contributed in large part to the submissive attitude of most French. As the COVID Psy-Op has demonstrated once again, a Parisian bureaucrat says “Bow!”, and the French answer “How low?”. The Parisian bureaucrat then turns to a Parisian technocrat who offers a precise figure out of the latest computer model and a promise to follow up when the computer is fed new data designed to output whichever figure a Parisian politician may require in the future.

And nobody down the ladder here can say “Screw Paris, we’ll do it our way”.

This is not yet the case in America, where even a lone Sheriff can refuse to enforce the diktats of a governor, and this, I believe, is your best chance before the shooting starts—and you should work as mad to ensure it doesn’t get there, because civil war… is not.

Finally, and this may be the most painful because it will be personal, reevaluate all your relationships. Friends, neighbors, associates, suppliers, collaborators, even family. Associate only with like-minded folk, shun the others no matter how “close” they were. Accept that “calls for unity” from these people is emotional blackmail, akin to an abusive spouse begging their significant other to come back just so the cycle of abuses can start again.

Burn those bridges that need burning, and for those you can’t burn, train and master the Art of the Spurn. For these social occasions where you can’t totally reject or ignore those who should be, develop enough mental resolve to remain cold and distant even in face to face interaction: answer only by shrugs and gestures, monosyllables or in the shortest possible amount of words. Do not engage or reply to pleas and provocations. Turn down every invitations to any event, big or small, without excuses or explanations. Take or make every opportunity to cut conversations short, again without excuses or explanations.

The trick is to systematically stop being affable to people who despise who you are, without being insulting or contentious: these people are now strangers, and as such not even worthy or your hostility. Think of Washington’s advice:

Be courteous to all, but intimate with few, and let those few be well tried before you give them your confidence (…) George Washington to Bushrod Washington, January 15, 1783

And dial it up to 11.

I’m way ahead of you there, and I can assure you it’s not difficult even if, like me, you’ve been educated by loving parents to be a polite and respectful individual.

And I still am.

Dare

Parting words of hope: it’s quite possible that the international cabal working to shutdown and reset the world (of which the US elections coup was a crucial part) has just tried to go too far, too soon.

Action and reaction to the unintended consequences of technocratic arrogance and bureaucratic incompetence will all come back rolled into one big ball of flaming Karma. Count on it, and be a part of it.

The future is not written. How fitting that the curse/blessing “May you live in interesting times” is a Chinese one.

(here’s your silver lining Dorothy.)